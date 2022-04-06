UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centres, Inspects Distribution Of Gunny Bags

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday visited the Wheat Procurement Center at Dera Bakha to review the wheat procurement arrangements

DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed was present on the occasion.

He also inspected the supply of gunny bags. DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner also inspected the wheat procurement centers at Khairpur Tamewali, Israni, and Chak No. 188 Murad in Tehsil Hasilpur.

He�also reviewed the arrangements made for the procurement of wheat and the supply of gunny bags beside inspecting the facilities provided to farmers at wheat procurement centers. He directed the officers and staff of the food department to perform their duties efficiently.

He said that relief should be provided to the visiting farmers and cultivators.

He said that wheat procurement processes and the supply of gunny bags should be done in the best possible way.

