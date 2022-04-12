UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Wheat Purchase Center

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

DC visits Wheat Purchase Center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia visited Wheat Purchase Center 51/DB in Yazman Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

He inspected arrangements made for purchase of wheat from farmers and provision of empty bags to peasants to fill wheat in order to supply them to Wheat Purchase Center.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all available facilities were being provided to farmer community in Bahawalpur.

