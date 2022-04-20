UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Wildlife Office, Appreciates Plantation, Greenery

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday visited the office of the Deputy Director Wildlife Department and inspected various sections of the office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday visited the office of the Deputy Director Wildlife Department and inspected various sections of the office.

He appreciated the greenery and evergreen plants on the office lawn.

Deputy Director Wildlife Rai Muhammad Zahid briefed about the performance of the department.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Director Wildlife Department and the gardeners. He gave shields to the Deputy Director of Wildlife and the gardeners for the upkeep of the lawn. He also gave cash prizes to the gardeners.

