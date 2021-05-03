DC visits Yazman, holds open court

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman tehsil today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman tehsil today.

He held an open court where he listened to the problems of the people of the area. MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shaid Imran Marth and Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar were also present at the occasion. Deputy Commissioner issued instructions on the spot regarding people's issues. coronavirus SOPs were observed at the open court.

Later, Deputy Commissioner visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman. He visited the Emergency Section, Dialysis Centre, Pathology Lab and Radiology Section of the hospital. He also visited coronavirus Vaccination Centre set up at Municipal Committee Hall Yamzan. Deputy Commissioner also went to Ramzan Bazaar where he inspected the quality of items being sold. He talked to the visiting customers and asked them about the quality and quantity of items.