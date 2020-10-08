UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Yazman, Inspects THQ Hospital, Land Record Center

Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here and inspected the health facilities available at the hospital.

The deputy commissioner visited the Emergency Department, General Ward, OPD, Dialysis Unit and Dental Unit of the hospital. He directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure the presence of doctors and staff at the dental unit.

He checked the stock of medicines at the store and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital.

The deputy commissioner directed the Yazman Assistant Commissioner to expedite the pace of development work at THQ.

He said that thalassemia unit must be made operational at the hospital at earliest. Later, the deputy commissioner visited land record centre Yazman. He inspected the record and examined the facilities provided at the centre. He also visited Yazman Stadium and other areas of the city. He gave two dumping vehicles and 64 garbage containers to Municipal Committee Yazman for the cleanliness of the city. The deputy commissioner also instructed to remove encroachments from the city.

