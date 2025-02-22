DC visits Yazman tehsil

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Tehsil Yazman.

He went to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he inspected the construction work of the gynecology complex. While reviewing the quality of the construction work, he instructed that the development projects be completed on time and to a high standard. On this occasion, the District Health Officer of Preventive Services and other relevant department officials were present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also inspected the dumping site for waste disposal by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in Yazman. During this visit, he checked the digital monitoring and weight of the operational vehicles bringing waste from the city.

Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner went to Kudwala Yazman, where he inspected the ongoing cleanliness work under the Clean Punjab Program. He directed the relevant officials to improve the cleanliness efforts further.

The Deputy Commissioner then visited Lataan Sangar Yazman and inspected the installation work of the interlocking tiles. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner went to 54 DB Yazman and inspected the soling work. He instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the construction work is completed on time and with high-quality.