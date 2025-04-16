DC visits Zanana Jubilee Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Zanana Jubilee Hospital in Bahawalpur.

He inspected various departments of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities. The DC also checked the stock of medicines. While reviewing the cleanliness arrangements, the DC directed that further improvements be made in the sanitation arrangements.