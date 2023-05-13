DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa visited Bahawalpur Zoo on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa visited Bahawalpur Zoo on Saturday.

He inspected the cleanliness and sanitary situation of the zoo.

He said that the cleaning arrangements in the zoo should be improved and steps should be taken to make the lawns of the zoo more beautiful and green.

The DC reviewed the arrangements for water availability for crocodiles, tigers, deer, birds, and other animals.

He said that special attention should be paid to the animal's and birds' maintenance and food supply.

Curator of Zoo Dr. Tariq Mehmood and Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khair were present on this occasion.