DC Visits Zoo, Inspects Up-gradation Work

Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

DC visits Zoo, inspects up-gradation work

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawalpur Zoo and reviewed the work of upgrading and improvement in the zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawalpur Zoo and reviewed the work of upgrading and improvement in the zoo.

Deputy Director Wildlife Rai Zahid Ali, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Buildings Nisar Ahmed and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner inspected the Veterinary Research Center and Hatchery building at the zoo.

He also inspected the construction of the aquarium, monkey house, lion house, tiger and bear house, parrot house and upgrading of the main gate and booking room.

The DC inspected the facilities, food and sanitation facilities provided to animals and birds at the zoo and expressed satisfaction.

He reviewed the facilities provided to the tourists visiting the zoo and also instructed that grass and evergreen plants should be planted in the vacant space .

