DC Vows For Ensuring Better Arrangements At Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:01 PM

DC vows for ensuring better arrangements at Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Tuesday said better arrangements for celebrating Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on 12th Rabiul Awal would be made so that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) could be celebrated in peaceful atmosphere.

While presiding a meeting here, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers of police and law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to all programmes of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) so that any untoward situation could be avoided. The DC also directed for ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city while HESCO management was told not to conduct load-shedding during Eid Milad celebrations.The officers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company assured the Deputy Commissioner that there would be no load-shedding during night time up to 12th Rabiul Awal.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the officers of concerned departments to make better arrangements for cleaniliness, sewerage and water supply in the city and ensure availability of street lights if needed. The representatives of different religious parties informed the meeting about issues being faced by them during Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations for which the DC assured that all issues would be resolved. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi, concerned officers and representatives of different religious organizations were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

