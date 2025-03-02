DC vows strict price control, public relief during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has said that district administration is committed to providing relief to the public, emphasising that controlling inflation and stabilising prices during Ramazan remains a top priority.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, he directed authorities to take strict measures against inflation and price hike during the holy month. “Ramazan should be a time of peace and blessings for all Muslims,” he said, underscoring the administration’s resolve to curb profiteering.

The DC instructed price control magistrates to maintain a strong field presence throughout the month, ensuring strict monitoring of both prices and the quality of essential commodities. He assured that the administration would guarantee the availability of quality goods at reasonable rates. The district administration, he stated, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against profiteers, making it clear that price manipulation and illegal profiteering will not be tolerated anywhere in the city, including at Ramazan Sahulat Stalls.

The DC assured that excellent facilities would be provided to citizens during Ramazan, with proper security arrangements at Ramazan Model Bazaars. Special provisions have been made for elderly citizens and women, with dedicated queues set up at all relevant facilities.

He also ordered price control magistrates to maximize inspections to prevent price exploitation.

Reiterating the administration’s firm stance, he said that violators of price regulations will face strict action. He urged all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring relief for citizens during the holy month. The Market Committee has been fully mobilized to maintain strict vigilance against profiteers and prevent artificial price hikes in city markets.

The DC emphasized that essential commodities, including potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, will be available in sufficient quantities, and their prices will be strictly regulated. “Price control of essential items during the month of Ramazan will be strictly enforced,” he asserted. He also directed Assistant Commissioners, Price Control Magistrates, and their teams to remain active at all times to maintain market stability.

“Keeping prices under control is our top priority,” he said, urging citizens to report complaints to the control room at 0307-0002345. He instructed officials to ensure the prompt resolution of all public grievances related to pricing and market regulations.