DC vows swift action on citizens' complaints under open door policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is actively engaging with citizens under its open door policy,

making it easier for them to have their concerns heard and resolved quickly.

Under this policy, citizens are visiting the District Commissioner’s office during office hours with their concerns and complaints, said the spokesman of ICT administration on Wednesday.

The citizens met with with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and apprised him about various issues they are facing with.

On the occasion, DC Memon assured that issues brought forward by citizens would be addressed on priority. He issued directives to the relevant departments in this regard.

Under the open door policy, all district administration offices remain accessible to the public. The DC emphasized that action would be taken against any officials who fail to attend to citizens’ concerns during office hours. Irfan Nawaz has also encouraged citizens to visit these offices without needing any references or connections.