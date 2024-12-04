Open Menu

DC Vows Swift Action On Citizens' Complaints Under Open Door Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC vows swift action on citizens' complaints under open door policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is actively engaging with citizens under its open door policy,

making it easier for them to have their concerns heard and resolved quickly.

Under this policy, citizens are visiting the District Commissioner’s office during office hours with their concerns and complaints, said the spokesman of ICT administration on Wednesday.

The citizens met with with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and apprised him about various issues they are facing with.

On the occasion, DC Memon assured that issues brought forward by citizens would be addressed on priority. He issued directives to the relevant departments in this regard.

Under the open door policy, all district administration offices remain accessible to the public. The DC emphasized that action would be taken against any officials who fail to attend to citizens’ concerns during office hours. Irfan Nawaz has also encouraged citizens to visit these offices without needing any references or connections.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit All

Recent Stories

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

19 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan