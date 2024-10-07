Open Menu

DC Vows To Address Citizens' Concerns Under Open Door Policy

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon on Monday said that residents can now approach the district administration directly to raise concerns and suggest improvements under a new open-door policy

During a meeting with local citizens here, he said that life in Islamabad has returned to normal following a series of administrative actions aimed at improving the city's functioning. Memon reaffirmed his commitment for solving residents' problems through direct engagement.

At the meeting, DC Memon emphasized the role of the district administration in providing services efficiently. He said that all district offices are now accessible to the public under the open-door policy. This move, he explained, would allow residents to directly report issues and make suggestions on improving the city.

"We are here to address the concerns of the citizens," DC Memon said. "The district administration is fully committed to working with the public. Together, we can find solutions to the problems that affect the city."

Memon urged citizens to take an active part in the process by bringing their concerns and suggestions to the administration.

He explained that the open-door policy would facilitate a more transparent and accessible system where citizens can voice their opinions freely.

The deputy commissioner further called on residents to suggest ways to improve Islamabad, highlighting that collaboration between the public and the administration would lead to better outcomes for the city. "We encourage people to come forward with ideas on how we can make Islamabad better," he said.

Under this initiative, citizens are encouraged to visit district administration offices and directly interact with officials to discuss any issues they face. The move is part of the administration’s broader strategy to enhance communication between the government and the people.

The open-door policy is expected to create a more approachable district administration, where the focus is on resolving issues collaboratively. Memon’s message to citizens was clear: the district administration is ready to listen, and solutions will be found when everyone works together.

DC reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the administration remains accessible and responsive to the needs of the city's residents.

