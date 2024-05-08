DC Vows To Best Health Care Facilities In Hospitals For Residents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo has paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Sukkur to inspect facilities here on Thursday. He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency, Laboratory, Operation Theatre and OPD.
Deputy Commissioner interacted with the patients and inquired about the medical facilities. He directed the hospital’s management to deal with all kinds of emergencies 24 hours. He said that provision of best health care facilities to the residents was the priority of the Sindh Government and no compromise would be made on it. He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements.
