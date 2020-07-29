DC vows to bring stability in prices of essential items

UrduPoint.com
SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tursday has directed the officers concerned to remain in field to bring stability in the prices of essential items. The DC took notice of selling flour above fixed rates at a few places and said in case of overcharging shops will be sealed instead of imposing fine on shopkeepers.

The DC pledged that he would not allow price hiking mafia to exploit the masses by committing loot and plunder. He pointed out that the administration itself should fix prices of essential items and is responsible for its implementation. He warned that no negligence or any lapse will be tolerated in this regard. He also ordered a strict action against the shopkeepers who do not display rate lists at prominent places. He directed the relevant officers to regularly visit the markets for monitoring the prices.

