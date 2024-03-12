Open Menu

DC Vows To Continue Crackdown Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DC vows to continue crackdown against profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday fined as many as nine profiteers in the Sukkur city in a crackdown during first day of Ramzan.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner fined 9 profiteers. Mahesar vowed to continue the crackdown against profiteers and warned the shopkeepers to sell the commodities at the government fixed rate.

On the occasion, price control magistrate and all other concerned officers were present the occasion.

The DC ordered to the magistrates to provide maximum relief to the masses who’re worried from inflation. He said that the needy segments of society are being provided relief through district administration. He warned the shopkeepers failing to display rate list of goods and edibles outside of their outlets would be slapped with heavy fines.

