DC Vows To Continue Crackdown Against Profiteers
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday fined as many as nine profiteers in the Sukkur city in a crackdown during first day of Ramzan.
During his visit, the deputy commissioner fined 9 profiteers. Mahesar vowed to continue the crackdown against profiteers and warned the shopkeepers to sell the commodities at the government fixed rate.
On the occasion, price control magistrate and all other concerned officers were present the occasion.
The DC ordered to the magistrates to provide maximum relief to the masses who’re worried from inflation. He said that the needy segments of society are being provided relief through district administration. He warned the shopkeepers failing to display rate list of goods and edibles outside of their outlets would be slapped with heavy fines.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident13 minutes ago
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card22 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations22 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to draw his salary22 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz22 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai22 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone witnesses influx of subsidized goods for over 6.5 m families42 minutes ago
-
District Committee formed to monitor CM Special Initiatives:42 minutes ago
-
District administration inspects price monitoring desk at Gumbat Bazar43 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed52 minutes ago
-
Preservation work on historical Rawat Fort underway52 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Ramadan reviewed52 minutes ago