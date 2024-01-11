Open Menu

DC Vows To Ensure Law And Order In Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss key measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat.

According to DC Office, Dr. Azmatullah highlighted the need for heightened security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.

With a strong emphasis on upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to guarantee a fair and credible election.

The Meeting which was attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner and officer of the concerned departments.

More Stories From Pakistan