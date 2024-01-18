DC Vows To Ensure Law And Order Situation During Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss key measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat.
According to the DC Office, Dr Azmatullah highlighted the need for heightened security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.
With a strong emphasis on upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to guarantee a fair and credible election.
The meeting which was attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, and officers of the concerned departments.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TDAP trade and investment officers delegation visits LCCI59 minutes ago
-
Secretaries Industries stresses promoting foreign investment1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers1 hour ago
-
Four-day training workshop for digitization of community teacher courses1 hour ago
-
Minister inaugurates two-day National Citrus Festival2 hours ago
-
VC chairs SMIU's Senate meeting2 hours ago
-
President extends tenure of three judges of Peshawar High Court2 hours ago
-
Police register 81 cases against underage drivers2 hours ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Cultural diversity of Pakistan'2 hours ago
-
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 389 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 10 accused2 hours ago
-
Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquits three accused of murder case, insufficient evidence2 hours ago