Open Menu

DC Vows To Ensure Law And Order Situation During Election

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

DC vows to ensure law and order situation during election

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss key measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat.

According to the DC Office, Dr Azmatullah highlighted the need for heightened security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.

With a strong emphasis on upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to guarantee a fair and credible election.

The meeting which was attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, and officers of the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Election Police Kohat All

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

6 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

8 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

10 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

21 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan