DC Vows To Ensure Law And Order Situation During Election
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss key measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat.
According to the DC Office, Dr Azmatullah highlighted the need for heightened security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.
With a strong emphasis on upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to guarantee a fair and credible election.
The meeting which was attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, and officers of the concerned departments.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody8 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 20248 minutes ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees9 minutes ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population9 minutes ago
-
Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews law & order situation for general elections in province19 minutes ago
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas28 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge29 minutes ago
-
KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border29 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees29 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations29 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor29 minutes ago