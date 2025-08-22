DC Vows To Ensure Timely Resolution Of Citizens’ Problems
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Asmatullah Wazir has vowed to take all possible steps to timely resolve problems facing people of the area.
He expressed these views during meetings with elders of the area as part of ‘open door policy’ which aimed to facilitate the public and ensure timely and transparent resolution of citizens’ issues.
The DC listened to public grievances and issues directives to the concerned departments for immediate action.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said open door policy has been implemented on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which served as a bridge to strengthen the relationship between the public and the administration.
Local citizens and tribal elders have welcomed the initiative, saying it will not only provide direct access to administrative authorities but also promote transparency and accountability in the system.
APP/slm
