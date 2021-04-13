UrduPoint.com
DC Vows To Give Relief To The Masses

Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:03 PM

DC vows to give relief to the masses

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level.

While making surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable market here on early Tuesday morning, he directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the districts loud and clear that those found fleecing the consumers should be dealt with iron hand.

He disclosed that Special Desks have been constituted in all the taluka headquarters for ensuring redressal of public complaints regarding overcharging or artificial scarcity of essential items.

