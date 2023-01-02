UrduPoint.com

DC Vows To Give Relief To The Masses

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DC vows to give relief to the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level.

While making a surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable market here on Monday, he directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the districts that those found fleecing the consumers should be dealt with an iron hand.

He disclosed that special desks have been constituted in all the taluka headquarters for ensuring redressal of public complaints regarding overcharging or artificial scarcity of essential items.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur Market All

Recent Stories

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

11 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

41 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.