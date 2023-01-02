DC vows to give relief to the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level.

While making a surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable market here on Monday, he directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the districts that those found fleecing the consumers should be dealt with an iron hand.

He disclosed that special desks have been constituted in all the taluka headquarters for ensuring redressal of public complaints regarding overcharging or artificial scarcity of essential items.