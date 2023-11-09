(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday visited the District Headquarters Hospital and instructed the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr Hemji Kolhi to improve the sanitary conditions in DHQ Hospital along with the treatment facilities.

According to the DC office, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan made a detailed visit to the emergency ward, male ward, female ward, cardio ward, X-ray, laboratory and other wards of the district headquarters hospital and directed the local administration's representative to arrange for better sanitary facilities.

On this occasion, MS while sharing the problems faced by the hospital administration said that uniforms have been provided to 165 staff in the hospital and there are 581 posts of doctors, paramedical staff and other staff in the hospital, of which 361 posts were being filled while 220 posts are still vacant.

The deputy commissioner said that visits are being made in connection with the problems facing the DHQ Hospital, aiming to make DHQ functional to provide better health facilities to the commoners.

While replying to the queries, he said that to meet the shortage of staff, District Administration already write to the higher Authorities about the fulfilment of the vacant posts, the district administration is making every possible effort to improve cleanliness in the first phase and to solve the problems faced by each ward.

