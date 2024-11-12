DC Vows To Improve Medical Facilities At District Headquarters Hospital Kohistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan to address the issues, arrangements, and public services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Upper Kohistan.
The meeting primarily focused on evaluating the quality of basic medical services, addressing patient complaints, and reviewing challenges faced by various hospital departments. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan stressed the urgency of taking immediate steps to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure the delivery of better, high-quality medical services to the public.
He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical treatment and to address public complaints without delay. The Deputy Commissioner also acknowledged the hospital's resource constraints and other difficulties, urging all involved to take necessary actions to improve the hospital's performance and provide timely treatment to patients.
In the meeting, hospital administrative officers, representatives from relevant departments, and other staff members were present.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notice to Sher Afzal Murawat on ICA18 seconds ago
-
Admin taking robust steps to curb smog in Muzaffargarh district: DC10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements at Paharpur judicial complex10 minutes ago
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked10 minutes ago
-
Oath-taking ceremony of SMUTA's newly elected body held10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder bail plea in Toshakhana-II case10 minutes ago
-
Target killers arrested at Kohat10 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BHU Ghalla Dher Mardan10 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Qilat firing incident10 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Mardan firing10 minutes ago
-
DIG orders to take effective measures against criminal elements10 minutes ago