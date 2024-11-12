DC vows to improve medical facilities at district headquarters hospital Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan to address the issues, arrangements, and public services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Upper Kohistan.

The meeting primarily focused on evaluating the quality of basic medical services, addressing patient complaints, and reviewing challenges faced by various hospital departments. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan stressed the urgency of taking immediate steps to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure the delivery of better, high-quality medical services to the public.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical treatment and to address public complaints without delay. The Deputy Commissioner also acknowledged the hospital's resource constraints and other difficulties, urging all involved to take necessary actions to improve the hospital's performance and provide timely treatment to patients.

In the meeting, hospital administrative officers, representatives from relevant departments, and other staff members were present.