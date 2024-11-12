Open Menu

DC Vows To Improve Medical Facilities At District Headquarters Hospital Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM

DC vows to improve medical facilities at district headquarters hospital Kohistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan to address the issues, arrangements, and public services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Upper Kohistan.

The meeting primarily focused on evaluating the quality of basic medical services, addressing patient complaints, and reviewing challenges faced by various hospital departments. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan stressed the urgency of taking immediate steps to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure the delivery of better, high-quality medical services to the public.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medical treatment and to address public complaints without delay. The Deputy Commissioner also acknowledged the hospital's resource constraints and other difficulties, urging all involved to take necessary actions to improve the hospital's performance and provide timely treatment to patients.

In the meeting, hospital administrative officers, representatives from relevant departments, and other staff members were present.

Related Topics

Kohistan All From

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

4 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

5 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan