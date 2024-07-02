DC Vows To Provide All Facilities To Tourists
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Tuesday said that district administration was fully committed to take all possible measures to facilities to the tourists thronging to these areas.
In a statement issued here, the DC said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken for the promotion of tourism.
He instructed the authorities concerned to complete the development works on their stipulated time to get desirous results and reviewed other recreational facilities including washrooms to be built at Thanda Jangal entertainment venue.
Recent Stories
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Humidity compels citizens to stay indoors, urgent need for environmental action stressed27 seconds ago
-
19 children injured, three critically in Matta school collapse42 seconds ago
-
UET showcases 36Final year projects47 seconds ago
-
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security for Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Minor's body found from canal10 minutes ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri appointed as Member to NSPP board of governors10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Dera calls for sectarian harmony during Muharram11 minutes ago
-
New courses for special children, upgraded facilities on cards11 minutes ago
-
Six dacoits loot cash, valuables from Courier Services Office11 minutes ago
-
Five abducted kids recovered, five criminals held11 minutes ago