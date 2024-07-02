DC vows to provide all facilities to tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Tuesday said that district administration was fully committed to take all possible measures to facilities to the tourists thronging to these areas.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken for the promotion of tourism.

He instructed the authorities concerned to complete the development works on their stipulated time to get desirous results and reviewed other recreational facilities including washrooms to be built at Thanda Jangal entertainment venue.