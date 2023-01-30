DC vows to resolve farmers' problems

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Irrigation and Agriculture departments and directed officials concerned to resolve the problems of the farmers.

He also directed that only approved varieties of standard wheat seeds should be provided to farmers so that agriculture targets could be achieved.