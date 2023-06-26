DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday said that prioritizing the resolution of issues faced by rural areas' residents at their doorsteps is the primary focus of the district administration, he expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kuthcery held in Dubathar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday said that prioritizing the resolution of issues faced by rural areas' residents at their doorsteps is the Primary focus of the district administration, he expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kuthcery held in Dubathar.

He further said that in the future more Kuthceries will be organized to address the problems of marginalized areas' residents effectively.

A large number of locals participated in the Khuli Kuthcery and presented their issues, for which the Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the relevant departments on the spot.

The DC said that by the government's instructions, the district administration, in collaboration with the allied departments is actively organizing Khuli Kutcheries in rural areas to address the problems of people in remote areas regularly.

Khalid Iqbal highlighted the actions taken to address public issues during the Khuli Kuthcery, the residents of the area appreciated the organization of the Khuli Kuthchery in Dubathar and emphasized the need for more such sessions in the future.

The Kutchery was attended by senior officials from various allied departments, including Revenue, Health, XEN (Execution) Roads, XEN Buildings, Deputy Superintendent Police, District food Controller, Assistant Director Agriculture, District education Officer (Female), Assistant Director Local Government, DFC (District Forest Officer), PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority), Mines and Minerals, Wildlife Department, TMA (Tehsil Municipal Administration) Officials, L&DD (Livestock and Dairy Development), Registrar, Girdawar.