DC vows to resolve people problems at doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber on Friday held open court at Eidgah MaroofKhel , Akakhel area of Bara tehsil with the aim to resolve issues of the people at their doorstep.

The open court chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad was attended by Commander 104 Wing, Colonel Syed Haider Abbas, District Police Chief Wasim Riaz, Assistant Commissioner (Bara) Naik Muhammad Bangash, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir, Tehsildar Ghucha Gul, Dawood Khan and officers of all relevant departments.

On the occasion, the people apprised the deputy commissioner regarding closure of roads, shortage of drinking water, lack of sports facilitates for youth, installation of tube wells, mechanism to resolve land disputes, supply of vaccines and medicines at Primary health center, job quota for local youth and compensation for houses damaged in militancy.

After listening their issues and suggestions, he asked the district authorities to resolve the issues faced by the public on a priority basis.

He said that resolving public issues at their doorstep was our top priority for which such open court were being held in all localities to get first hand information about people's problems .

He asked people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to protect themselves and also their families.