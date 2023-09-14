Open Menu

DC Vows To Take Action Against Profiteers , Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 07:28 PM

DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarders

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayaz Hussain Mahesar Thursday directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action against them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayaz Hussain Mahesar Thursday directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action against them.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check price of edibles and if they found that anyone involved in profiteering, register complain at Assistant Commissioner office.

Related Topics

Shortage Price

Recent Stories

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEA ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

7 minutes ago
 UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integ ..

UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integration and non-oil growth

18 minutes ago
 SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

7 minutes ago
 7th Student Olympic Games

7th Student Olympic Games

8 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle agai ..

LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle against dead defaulters

8 minutes ago
 53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Kar ..

53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Karak

8 minutes ago
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) rec ..

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs 34.8m from defaulters ..

5 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand o ..

Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand of 8 accused

5 minutes ago
 Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

Qayoom condemns terrorist attack in Mastung

5 minutes ago
 Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticat ..

Power pilferers attack FESCO team with sophisticated weapons

5 minutes ago
 ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

33 minutes ago
 Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan