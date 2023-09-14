DC vows to take action against profiteers , hoarders

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayaz Hussain Mahesar Thursday directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action against them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayaz Hussain Mahesar Thursday directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant against profiteers and hoarders and take strict action against them.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check price of edibles and if they found that anyone involved in profiteering, register complain at Assistant Commissioner office.