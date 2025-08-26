DC vows to take steps for Lakki Marwat’s development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Hameedullah Khan has vowed to take all possible steps for resolving problems facing people of the area.

He expressed these views during meetings with citizens as part of “open door policy” aimed at addressing public issues swiftly and effectively — a move that has been widely appreciated by the local community.

He listened to the problems of the people and added that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued for the socio-economic development of the area as well as welfare of people.

He said the doors of the DC Office remained open to the public on a daily basis, allowing citizens to present their problems, complaints, and requests directly to him without hesitation.

He added that promoting good governance, transparency, and public service at the district level is his top priority, in line with the directives of the KP government.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, saying it has given ordinary citizens a platform to voice their concerns directly to senior officials and get their issues resolved on the spot.

