Open Menu

DC Vows To Take Steps For Lakki Marwat’s Development

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DC vows to take steps for Lakki Marwat’s development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Hameedullah Khan has vowed to take all possible steps for resolving problems facing people of the area.

He expressed these views during meetings with citizens as part of “open door policy” aimed at addressing public issues swiftly and effectively — a move that has been widely appreciated by the local community.

He listened to the problems of the people and added that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued for the socio-economic development of the area as well as welfare of people.

He said the doors of the DC Office remained open to the public on a daily basis, allowing citizens to present their problems, complaints, and requests directly to him without hesitation.

He added that promoting good governance, transparency, and public service at the district level is his top priority, in line with the directives of the KP government.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, saying it has given ordinary citizens a platform to voice their concerns directly to senior officials and get their issues resolved on the spot.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan