DC Vows To Take Steps For Lakki Marwat’s Development
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Hameedullah Khan has vowed to take all possible steps for resolving problems facing people of the area.
He expressed these views during meetings with citizens as part of “open door policy” aimed at addressing public issues swiftly and effectively — a move that has been widely appreciated by the local community.
He listened to the problems of the people and added that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued for the socio-economic development of the area as well as welfare of people.
He said the doors of the DC Office remained open to the public on a daily basis, allowing citizens to present their problems, complaints, and requests directly to him without hesitation.
He added that promoting good governance, transparency, and public service at the district level is his top priority, in line with the directives of the KP government.
Local residents have welcomed the initiative, saying it has given ordinary citizens a platform to voice their concerns directly to senior officials and get their issues resolved on the spot.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation1 second ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery4 seconds ago
-
CM Punjab's Farmer-Friendly Policy, 56 Motorcycles distributed to veterinary staff7 seconds ago
-
PM directs NDMA to accelerate rescue operation in Punjab's flood-hit districts10 seconds ago
-
Pak Army launches Recruitment drive for Junior Commissioned Officers & Soldiers12 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations begin with great enthusiasm across Pakistan15 seconds ago
-
DC vows to take steps for Lakki Marwat’s development20 seconds ago
-
Police launch probe into rape case23 seconds ago
-
Two labourers killed on road27 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Kalat reviews Arrangements for Upcoming Polio Campaign Training10 minutes ago
-
Meeting on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held10 minutes ago
-
OEC seeking Japanese language instructor10 minutes ago