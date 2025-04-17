Open Menu

DC Wants Erroneous E-Aabyana Bills Rectified For Proper Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC wants erroneous e-Aabyana bills rectified for proper recovery

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman ordered the irrigation officials here Thursday to rectify the erroneous 'e-Aabyana' bills and send these to revenue officers concerned for recovery of water rate.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss issues related to electronic water rate recovery, DC said, rectified and correct e-Aabyana bills be immediately sent to revenue officers concerned adding that no delay would be tolerated in this connection.

ADCR Khalid Abbas Siyal, assistant commissioners and revenue officers attended the meeting.

DC said that officials should ensure their attendance in the official meetings and asked ACs, Tahsildars and Land Record officials to resolve issues of 'Khewat' and mutations within next two days.

She ordered officials to ensure achieving 100 per cent Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and 100 per cent revenue recovery. She warned those falling behind the target would face action.

APP/qbd

