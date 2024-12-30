DC Wants Improvement In Health Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman said on Monday that significant steps were being taken to improve healthcare facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
Chairing a meeting of the District Health Council on Monday, she reviewed the provision of medical services and directed the Medical Superintendent to establish a cafeteria in the newly constructed waiting area without delay.
To enhance hospital security, the deputy commissioner also instructed the administration to devise a comprehensive plan for installing CCTV cameras. She was briefed on the ongoing up-gradation projects at the hospital and emphasized that complaints regarding service delivery will be addressed promptly, as the improvement of DHQ Hospital remains a top priority.
In a parallel effort to strengthen the district's healthcare infrastructure, work on upgrading 45 Basic Health Units (BHUs) was underway. The BHU at 88/10-R was in its final stages of completion.
The DC paid a surprise visit to the BHU and reviewed the implementation of instructions issued during Commissioner Multan's recent visit. She also instructed the transformation of an empty plot at the site into a green lawn to improve the facility's environment.
