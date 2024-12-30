Open Menu

DC Wants Improvement In Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

DC wants improvement in health facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman said on Monday that significant steps were being taken to improve healthcare facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman said on Monday that significant steps were being taken to improve healthcare facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Chairing a meeting of the District Health Council on Monday, she reviewed the provision of medical services and directed the Medical Superintendent to establish a cafeteria in the newly constructed waiting area without delay.

To enhance hospital security, the deputy commissioner also instructed the administration to devise a comprehensive plan for installing CCTV cameras. She was briefed on the ongoing up-gradation projects at the hospital and emphasized that complaints regarding service delivery will be addressed promptly, as the improvement of DHQ Hospital remains a top priority.

In a parallel effort to strengthen the district's healthcare infrastructure, work on upgrading 45 Basic Health Units (BHUs) was underway. The BHU at 88/10-R was in its final stages of completion.

The DC paid a surprise visit to the BHU and reviewed the implementation of instructions issued during Commissioner Multan's recent visit. She also instructed the transformation of an empty plot at the site into a green lawn to improve the facility's environment.

APP/qbs/ifi

