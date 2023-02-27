UrduPoint.com

DC Wants Kite-flying Barred

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC wants kite-flying barred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon has urged the citizens of the Federal Capital to avoid kite-flying as the activity poses serious risk to human lives.

Memon warned the shopkeepers, manufacturers and citizens to abstain from the said activity, as the district administration had imposed ban on kite flying for two months, said an ICT statement issued on Monday.

He further said the administration under Section 144 of CrPC has prohibited the owners and occupants of house, shops, hospitals, buildings for kite-flying activity on their roof-tops.

Moreover, manufacturing or selling kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord which endangers the human life was also banned in the territory. He also encouraged the citizens to join the cause and help put an end to the hazardous activity.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City along with police officials raided city areas and held one violator who was selling the said items for kite-flying. The team seized the material and shifted him to the police station.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat also arrested three absconders and confiscated kites and material.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

5 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.