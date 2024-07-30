Open Menu

DC Wants Private Sector To Honor Differently-abled Persons’ Job Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:24 PM

DC wants private sector to honor differently-abled persons’ job quota

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday warned private sector and social welfare officials of action if they failed to make jobs accessible to differently-abled persons in accordance with their quota

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday warned private sector and social welfare officials of action if they failed to make jobs accessible to differently-abled persons in accordance with their quota.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss job quota for differently-abled persons, Bukhari said that it was the responsibility of the social welfare department to ensure that differently-abled persons get jobs in private sector industrial units or business places.

He ordered social welfare officials to visit factories and submit an updated report.

He said that officials found negligent in performance of their duty with regard to provision of jobs to special persons would be held accountable. Moreover, the private sector entities refusing jobs to differently-abled persons would also face action, the DC said.

