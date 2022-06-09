DC wants sports stadium Jahanian, trauma centre Mianchannu to be completed till June 20

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed on Thursday ordered officials to complete the projects of a sports stadium in Jahanian and a trauma centre in Mianchannu by June 20 this year.

He also issued a warning that any quality related complaint would invite action against officials concerned.

Presiding over a meeting to review pace of progress on development schemes of Khanewal district, the DC said that no one would be spared if any attempt was made to compromise quality of work and material adding that departments concerned would be held accountable.

ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, and officials of departments concerned were present.