UrduPoint.com

DC Wants Sports Stadium Jahanian, Trauma Centre Mianchannu To Be Completed Till June 20

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DC wants sports stadium Jahanian, trauma centre Mianchannu to be completed till June 20

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed on Thursday ordered officials to complete the projects of a sports stadium in Jahanian and a trauma centre in Mianchannu by June 20 this year.

He also issued a warning that any quality related complaint would invite action against officials concerned.

Presiding over a meeting to review pace of progress on development schemes of Khanewal district, the DC said that no one would be spared if any attempt was made to compromise quality of work and material adding that departments concerned would be held accountable.

ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, and officials of departments concerned were present.

Related Topics

Sports Progress Khanewal Jahanian June Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

3 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

3 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.