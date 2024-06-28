DC wants THQ hospital upgraded as DHQ after district status for Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawwar Abbas Bukhari has requested Punjab secretary Primary and secondary healthcare department to upgrade Tehsil Headquarters Hospital as District Headquarters Hospital in the light of tehsil Kot Addu's elevated status as district.

Once a tehsil of district Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu was granted status of district two years back.

Syed Munawwar Abbas Bukhari pleaded in his request that the government hospital in the new district has not been elevated to the status of district headquarters hospital, something that he deemed necessary to extend the fruit of the status elevation to the people of the new district.

He said that elevating the status of THQ hospital as DHQ would enable citizens avail the upgraded health facilities.

He said that different delegations of citizens had been urging him since long to get the THQ hospital infrastructure and facilities upgraded to DHQ level to make better health facilities available to the people.