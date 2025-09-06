Open Menu

DC Warns A Fresh High Flow To Hit City Within 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM

DC warns a fresh high flow to hit city within 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) District administration on Saturday issued a fresh red alert as a powerful flood wave from Head Trimmu,measuring over 414,000 cusecs,was expected to strike the protective embankments of the city within 48 hours.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu,residents of riverine areas have been strongly advised not to return to their homes until the threat subsides.

The administration fears that if the intensity of the new wave increases,controlled breaching of protective dykes may again be considered to reduce pressure.

The DC said that although water levels at Head Muhammad Wala,Sher Shah and Garay Wala gauges have shown a gradual decline over the last 24 hours with the Garay Wala gauge dropping from 413 feet.

However,he expressed concerns over the slow discharge of the existing flood wave from Multan’s riverine belt.

This sluggish outflow has prevented the expected reduction in water levels over the past 36 hours,he added.

The DC reported that the ongoing flood wave has already inflicted damage in several areas of Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

He added that efforts were being intensified to relocate maximum citizens to flood relief camps, ensuring their safety as the new surge approaches.

“The situation was serious,while there has been a temporary decline in water levels at some points, the arrival of the fresh wave from Trimmu poses renewed risks for Multan’s protective embankments.Our priority is the safety of citizens,”DC said.

He claimed that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid returning to vulnerable areas and cooperate with rescue and relief teams in the coming days.

