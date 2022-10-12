DC warns crackdown against illegal sui-gas connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi here on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to disconnect all illegal sui-gas connections and take legal action against them.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with In-charge Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Malakand Division, Ayaz Ali that was also attended by In-charge SNGPL Timergara, Mehmoodur Rehmand and Assistant Engineer Akbar Aman.

It was decided that crackdown on large scale would be initiated soon against illegal consumption of sui-gas by domestic and commercial users and unauthorized shifting and laying of gas pipelines without prior permission by concerned authority.

DC said objective of the operation was to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers. He urged people to inform district administration through Whatsapp complaint cell number 0945-821684 in case they found any misconduct with sui-gas supply in their respective areas.He said that name of the informer would be kept secret.