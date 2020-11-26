UrduPoint.com
DC Warns Educational Institutions To Follow NCOC Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:37 PM

DC warns educational institutions to follow NCOC guidelines

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that all educational institutions have been closed today if any institution violated the guidelines issued by the NCOC will be sealed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that all educational institutions have been closed today if any institution violated the guidelines issued by the NCOC will be sealed tomorrow.

Students and faculty members can report any violation to the email address issued by HEC, DC Islamabad said in his tweet.

He said vocational and professional training can be continued and clinical rotation of final year medical students in vocational training will also take place in the evening.

The professional exams will be held after the winter break while entry tests will be conducted with strict SOPs, Hamza Shafqat added.

