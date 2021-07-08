DC warns miscreants against disturbing peace in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district and all miscreants would be dealt with an iron hand.

He was chairing a meeting of the district peace committee in which SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Qari Yaseen Zafar, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Iftikhar Naqvi, Dr Mumtaz, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi, Abdul Rashid, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner paid homage to religious scholars for helping maintain law and order in the district. He said that peace was need of the hour. He urged ulema to create awareness among the faithful for implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of virus.

The members of the peace committee said that the efforts for promotion of religious harmony and brotherhood would be accelerated and no one would be allowed to spread unrest by disrupting unity.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for development of the nation.