UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Warns Miscreants Against Disturbing Peace In District

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC warns miscreants against disturbing peace in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district and all miscreants would be dealt with an iron hand.

He was chairing a meeting of the district peace committee in which SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Qari Yaseen Zafar, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Iftikhar Naqvi, Dr Mumtaz, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi, Abdul Rashid, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner paid homage to religious scholars for helping maintain law and order in the district. He said that peace was need of the hour. He urged ulema to create awareness among the faithful for implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of virus.

The members of the peace committee said that the efforts for promotion of religious harmony and brotherhood would be accelerated and no one would be allowed to spread unrest by disrupting unity.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for development of the nation.

Related Topics

Law And Order Rashid Muhammad Ali All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

33 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

36 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

43 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

55 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.