DC warns of action against negligence in dengue surveillance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has warned the surveillance teams and other concerned departments that strict action would be taken against negligence in dengue surveillance.

Chairing an emergency meeting of District Emergency Response Committee here on Friday, he said that dengue is a chronic issue which should be tackled amicably. In this connection, the surveillance teams should remain fully active in the field and check all hotspots regularly because current environment is most conducive for dengue breeding.

He directed the surveillance teams to repeatedly check tyre shops, junkyards, graveyards, nurseries etc. and ensure immediate removal of stagnant water.

He also directed the surveillance teams and other concerned departments to submit their dengue arrangements and surveillance reports regularly to the DC Office so that their performance could be evaluated.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the surveillance teams for complete eradication of dengue menace.