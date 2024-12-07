DC warns of action over delay in resolving public issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has warned the government department officers that they will be held accountable and face strict action if there is no significant progress in resolving public complaints.

Speaking to officials during a public hearing under the open-door policy at his office on Saturday, he stressed the need for visible and effective measures to address citizens' grievances without delay.

During the session, Captain Nasir issued on-the-spot orders to resolve several complaints and instructed officials to expedite the resolution of other pending cases.

He directed that detailed reports be submitted promptly.

The complaints raised by citizens primarily concerned local government services, WASA, and revenue-related matters. DC Nadeem Nasir urged the relevant officials to ensure the swift resolution of these issues and warned that departmental action would be taken against those failing to address public concerns efficiently.