DC Warns Of Strict Action Against Hoarders Of Covid-19 Drugs In Capital City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:22 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has started a strict monitoring to check sale of Dexamethasone (injection and tablet) to prevent its hoarding and black marketing after the Oxford University (UK) confirmed the steroid as first life-saving drug for critically-ill Covid-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has started a strict monitoring to check sale of Dexamethasone (injection and tablet) to prevent its hoarding and black marketing after the Oxford University (UK) confirmed the steroid as first life-saving drug for critically-ill Covid-19 patients.

Talking to ptv news channel, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said the ICT is taking serious notice of reported shortage of the medicine, Dexamethasone (all strengths) in some pharmacies and directed to ensure the smooth supply of the medicine in the city.

He said with the help of DRAP and health ministry we have promulgated a new law in Islamabad to fine and jail traders who would be hoarding essential Covid-19 medicines and create artificial shortage of drugs.

He said it is a good news for citizens of Islamabad that ministry of health and DRAP are preparing a Health care regulatory to address the issue related to Covid-19.

Under the new law, medicine companies will now have to report shortages of important medicines as soon as they occur, adding he said hoarders could be sent to jail for up to six months.

He said that with the support of health ministry, "We were determined to grab the culprits with iron hands and in this regard, various activities have been done by our teams".

He said that we are conducting regular surprise visits through our health teams to the medical stores to check any sale of sub-standard or spurious drugs besides following other laws.

DC assured that the government will not let anyone exploit the prevailing situation.

