DC Warns Of Strict Action Against Negligence In Anti-typhoid Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC warns of strict action against negligence in anti-typhoid campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said that government will take stern action against those showing negligence in the anti-typhoid campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements regarding ongoing anti-typhoid campaign started from February 1 in the urban areas of the district, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to run the campaign successfully, particularly in the high risk union councils of the district.

The campaign will remain continue till February 15.

Under the drive, the DC said that 1101 mobile teams were going door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been told that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

