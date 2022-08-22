DC warns of strict action over anti-dengue laws violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi warned the district officers that FIRs would be registered over violation of anti dengue laws.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting of anti-dengue activities in the district at his office here on Monday.

The DC said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae.

Imran Qureshi asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

It was briefed the meeting that the teams conducted surveillance of dengue larvae at 496 indoor and 145 outdoor places in the district while 3941 suspected places were identified so far.

During this week, anti-dengue teams conducted 158,170 activities in the district and the larvae was detected at 13 places.