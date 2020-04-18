UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Warns Of Strict Action Using Substandard Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

DC warns of strict action using substandard material

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has for making sure the using of standardized material in ongoing development schemes in district Mianwali

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has for making sure the using of standardized material in ongoing development schemes in district Mianwali.

He warned the concerned heads of department that strict action will be taken against responsible over using defective and sub-standardized.

Deputy Commissioner has expressed these views while addressing ha heads of constructive departments. The has meeting reviewed the ongoing development works related to Public Health, Engineering department, High Way, Education and Health departments.

On this occasion the consultants of education department have briefed the deputy commissioner regarding the construction works of school classrooms, construction of dangerous buildings and the construction of shelter less schools.

DC Omar Sher Chattah has directed the XEN Building for speedy completing the water supply schemes and also looking after personally the ongoing schemes in the field.

He also directed the XEN Highway for gearing up the road construction works in the district and making sure the work standard.

Related Topics

Education Water Road Mianwali

Recent Stories

Coronavirus spotlights Swedish segregation

2 minutes ago

Exports increase 20.44% to Rs. 2726 bln in 3 quart ..

2 minutes ago

PHC continues inspections, guidance to prepare fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Drug pusher possessing 1033gm hashish arrested

2 minutes ago

Rs 40,000 Prize bonds worth Rs 254 Billion Withdra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. taking steps to prevent corona, financing lo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.