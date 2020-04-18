DC warns of strict action using substandard material

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has for making sure the using of standardized material in ongoing development schemes in district Mianwali.

He warned the concerned heads of department that strict action will be taken against responsible over using defective and sub-standardized.

Deputy Commissioner has expressed these views while addressing ha heads of constructive departments. The has meeting reviewed the ongoing development works related to Public Health, Engineering department, High Way, Education and Health departments.

On this occasion the consultants of education department have briefed the deputy commissioner regarding the construction works of school classrooms, construction of dangerous buildings and the construction of shelter less schools.

DC Omar Sher Chattah has directed the XEN Building for speedy completing the water supply schemes and also looking after personally the ongoing schemes in the field.

He also directed the XEN Highway for gearing up the road construction works in the district and making sure the work standard.