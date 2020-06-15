UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Warns Of Taking Strict Action Against Coronavirus SOPs Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:06 PM

DC warns of taking strict action against coronavirus SOPs violators

Following clear directives of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan on Monday issued firm directives to all additional/assistant commissioners to strictly implement the smart lockdown in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Following clear directives of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan on Monday issued firm directives to all additional/assistant commissioners to strictly implement the smart lockdown in the district.

According to the directives the areas where coronavirus infection cases were reported recurrently would be lockeddown for a period of at least 14 days while the markets and business places where the SOPs were not been followed should be sealed.

The directives termed strict adherence to the SOPs for coronavirus as prerequisite and the only way to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

In case of violation of the SOPs the administration would be left with no choice but to take punitive action against the violators and even their premises would be closed down, the directive added.

Related Topics

Business Dir Malakand Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

12 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

23 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

41 minutes ago

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

41 minutes ago

Police held eight kite sellers; recover 1200 kites ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.