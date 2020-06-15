DC warns of taking strict action against coronavirus SOPs violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Following clear directives of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan on Monday issued firm directives to all additional/assistant commissioners to strictly implement the smart lockdown in the district.

According to the directives the areas where coronavirus infection cases were reported recurrently would be lockeddown for a period of at least 14 days while the markets and business places where the SOPs were not been followed should be sealed.

The directives termed strict adherence to the SOPs for coronavirus as prerequisite and the only way to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

In case of violation of the SOPs the administration would be left with no choice but to take punitive action against the violators and even their premises would be closed down, the directive added.