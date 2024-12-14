DC Warns Officers Against Delay In Resolving Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has issued a stern warning to officers of government departments using delaying tactics in resolving citizens’ complaints and applications despite repeatedly visits to their offices.
He said that there was no room for lethargic and corrupt officers in the district as such practices were unacceptable totally. He made these remarks while addressing grievances brought forward by citizens under open-door policy at his office. He expressed dismay over the lack of progress in resolving some complaints and called explanations from officers concerned and issued strong warnings to them.
He resolved several issues of people on the spot in addition to issuing necessary directions for immediate redress of pending complaints along with submission of their progress reports.
The people raised various complaints related to local government, WASA, and revenue departments. The DC directed relevant officers to ensure timely redress of the complaints up to the entire satisfaction of the complainants.
This initiative would reflect the administration’s commitment in resolving public grievances efficiently and ensuring accountability within government departments, he added.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bootlegger held2 minutes ago
-
DC warns officers against delay in resolving public complaints2 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office disposes of 64 complaints2 minutes ago
-
1440kg adulterated desi ghee wasted12 minutes ago
-
RMI celebrates 3rd convocation, awarding degrees to 435 graduates12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA organises STEAM exhibition to promote creativity among students12 minutes ago
-
Fire at furniture shop12 minutes ago
-
Distt admin retrieves land12 minutes ago
-
Two brothers hit to death by tractor-trolley12 minutes ago
-
SDPI, UNFPA’s two-day D4D Symposium renews commitment to harness data for sustainable development22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar28 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar32 minutes ago