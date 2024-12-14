Open Menu

DC Warns Officers Against Delay In Resolving Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC warns officers against delay in resolving public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has issued a stern warning to officers of government departments using delaying tactics in resolving citizens’ complaints and applications despite repeatedly visits to their offices.

He said that there was no room for lethargic and corrupt officers in the district as such practices were unacceptable totally. He made these remarks while addressing grievances brought forward by citizens under open-door policy at his office. He expressed dismay over the lack of progress in resolving some complaints and called explanations from officers concerned and issued strong warnings to them.

He resolved several issues of people on the spot in addition to issuing necessary directions for immediate redress of pending complaints along with submission of their progress reports.

The people raised various complaints related to local government, WASA, and revenue departments. The DC directed relevant officers to ensure timely redress of the complaints up to the entire satisfaction of the complainants.

This initiative would reflect the administration’s commitment in resolving public grievances efficiently and ensuring accountability within government departments, he added.

