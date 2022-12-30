DC warns officials against negligence

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Friday stressed solid measures for extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest and warned officials of stern action if they showed negligence in that regard.

The newly appointed deputy commissioner expressed these views while chairing an introductory meeting with officers of all public sector departments in the district including Health, Education, Police, Irrigation, Civil Defense, Industries, Pesco, Livestock, Agriculture and Forest etc.

He urged the officials to perform their duties diligently to serve and facilitate people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated, the DC added.

Similarly, there should be strong coordination among the line departments and asked the employees to ensure their presence on duty regularly to expedite the pace of development and resolve problems at earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the departments, especially the officers of the Health Department and the Education Department, should perform their duties well to ensure the provision of health facilities and quality education to the people.

He said that the staff concerned should ensure regular attendance at hospitals and Basic Health Units(BHUs) with the availability of required healthcare facilities and medicines so that these key facilities continue to function smoothly and keep serving people at their doorstep.

Similarly, the attendance of teachers in schools and educational activities should also be checked continuously and said he, himself makes surprise visits to offices of various departments and action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent.