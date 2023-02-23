DC warns price control magistrates over poor performance in controlling profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has warned the price control magistrates for strict action over their poor performance in controlling profiteering across the district.

Presiding over a meeting, he expressed dismay on the performance of price control magistrates and said that now performance of each price control magistrate would be checked daily and strict action would be taken against the concerned magistrate if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner said that he would personally visit markets and bazaars across the district to monitor performance of price control magistrates in addition to taking feedback from the consumers so that price control magistrates could be taken to task if they failed to implement price control mechanism in true spirit.

He also directed the price control magistrates to take deterrent action against habitual profiteers and lock them behind bars if they were not paying any heed to the warnings.